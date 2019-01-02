51°
UCF player gives young Tiger fan gloves after Fiesta Bowl

2 hours 28 minutes 28 seconds ago Wednesday, January 02 2019 Jan 2, 2019 January 02, 2019 8:52 PM January 02, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Jordan Whittington

GLENDALE, AZ - A photograph captured a special moment between an LSU fan and a UCF football player after the 2019 Fiesta Bowl.

The picture shared on Twitter says a young Tiger fan walked up to UCF's Brandon Moore, and congratulated him on a great season. In return, the defensive back handed over his gloves as a souvenir.

"I know I'm not your team but I want to give you my gloves," Moore said.

The two apparently shared a hug after the touching moment.

The Tigers took home a 40-32 victory over the Knights in a roller-coaster bowl game.

