UCF player gives young Tiger fan gloves after Fiesta Bowl

GLENDALE, AZ - A photograph captured a special moment between an LSU fan and a UCF football player after the 2019 Fiesta Bowl.

The picture shared on Twitter says a young Tiger fan walked up to UCF's Brandon Moore, and congratulated him on a great season. In return, the defensive back handed over his gloves as a souvenir.

"I know I'm not your team but I want to give you my gloves," Moore said.

The two apparently shared a hug after the touching moment.

The Tigers took home a 40-32 victory over the Knights in a roller-coaster bowl game.