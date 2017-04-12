82°
Uber's PR head resigns amid tumultuous time for company

April 12, 2017
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

NEW YORK - Uber says its head of communications has decided to leave the ride-hailing company.

In a memo to employees, CEO Travis Kalanick called Rachel Whetstone a "force of nature" who was "was way ahead of the game when it came to many of the changes we needed to make as a company."

Uber is facing accusations of sexism and sexual harassment in the workplace, as well as troubles for Kalanick after a video surfaced showing him berating a driver. The company is hiring a chief operating officer to help him manage the company. Uber has also hired former Attorney General Eric Holder to lead an investigation into the sexism allegations.

Whetstone did not give a reason for her departure. Her deputy, Jill Hazelbaker, is replacing her.

