Uber rolls out safety features for drivers, passengers

3 hours 42 minutes ago Wednesday, September 05 2018 Sep 5, 2018 September 05, 2018 10:21 AM September 05, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) - Uber is aiming to boost driver and passenger safety in an effort to rebuild trust in the brand.
  
The ride-hailing company has created a feature on its app to reach out to passengers and drivers if it detects an accident or unplanned stop. Drivers will also have access to a hands-free feature to pick up passengers without touching their phones, and will no longer see data detailing where they retrieved passengers in the past.
  
CEO Dara Khosrowshahi has been overseeing Uber for a year and says safety is a priority. In April, Uber started doing annual criminal background checks on U.S. drivers and hired a company to constantly monitor criminal arrests.
  
Last year London revoked Uber's license, saying the company endangered public safety. It was later reinstated.

