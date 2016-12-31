Uber predicts surge in Baton Rouge on New Year's Eve

BATON ROUGE- Even if it rains Saturday night, revelers are still expected to be out in force, and the mobile taxi service Uber could charge higher rates as a result.

In an email, Uber predicts prices to surge right after midnight, and rates will likely remain high for hours.

The service requires users to accept higher rates before taking the ride and tells customers how much they'll pay.

The ride home may be expensive, but it's cheaper than getting caught driving drunk .

A spokesperson with Baton Rouge Police says they're not planning any checkpoints, but officers will be out in force.

Uber suggest using it's ride-sharing option for a lower rate.