51°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Uber predicts surge in Baton Rouge on New Year's Eve

1 hour 34 minutes 34 seconds ago December 30, 2016 Dec 30, 2016 Friday, December 30 2016 December 30, 2016 10:35 PM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Mark Armstrong

BATON ROUGE- Even if it rains Saturday night, revelers are still expected to be out in force, and the mobile taxi service Uber could charge higher rates as a result.

In an email, Uber predicts prices to surge right after midnight, and rates will likely remain high for hours.

The service requires users to accept higher rates before taking the ride and tells customers how much they'll pay.

The ride home may be expensive, but it's cheaper than getting caught driving drunk .

A spokesperson with Baton Rouge Police says they're not planning any checkpoints, but officers will be out in force.

Uber suggest using it's ride-sharing option for a lower rate.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days