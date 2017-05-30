75°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Uber, Lyft regulation bill shelved in Louisiana, deemed dead

1 hour 33 minutes 38 seconds ago May 30, 2017 May 30, 2017 Tuesday, May 30 2017 May 30, 2017 4:00 PM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

BATON ROUGE - Louisiana won't join 44 other states in regulating ride-sharing services such as Uber and Lyft.

Rep. Kenny Havard's House-backed measure to standarzdize rules and expand access to smaller cities was expected to be heard by a Senate committee Tuesday. Instead, it was shelved. 

Havard, a St. Francisville Republican, said after the meeting that the proposal is dead in the legislative session that ends June 8. He blames oppoisition from New Orleans lawmakers and taxi unions for stallin the bill, making it unable to pass. 

Under the bill, states and local municipalities would have shared 1 percent of each fare.

Representatives from New Orleans said their city could lose $2 million annually if the agreements it has with Uber and Lyft were superseded by Harvard's legislation. 

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days