Uber driver kicked out same-sex couple for kissing, women say

Photo: WABC

NEW YORK - A same-sex couple has accused an Uber driver in New York City of discriminating against them after he allegedly kicked them out of the car for kissing in the backseat.

Alex Iovine and her girlfriend, Emma Pichl, ordered an Uber Saturday to take them from the Gowanus neighborhood in Brooklyn to the East Village in Manhattan, they told ABC New York station WABC-TV.

Iovine said she and Pichl leaned over to give each other a "peck kiss" while crossing the Manhattan Bridge, which they say caused the driver to "abruptly" pull over a couple of minutes later.

The couple then pulled out their cellphones and began recording the driver after he began "aggressively" approaching them, Pichl told WABC.

The recording began as one of the women asked the driver, who had exited the car, what the issue was.

"I said the first time, don't do it," the driver responded.

The women then responded by stating that kissing isn't illegal.

"Yeah, it's illegal," the driver said. "... Don't do that here in the car."

The women then told the driver they were filming him and asked why they were "not allowed to kiss in an Uber."

"It's disrespectful," the driver said.