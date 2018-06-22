91°
Uber driver charged with pointing gun at texting motorist

Friday, June 22 2018
Source: Associated Press
By: APNewsNow

PORT RICHEY, Fla. (AP) - Authorities say a Florida Uber driver pointed a gun at another motorist because he was upset that she was texting.
 
A Pasco County Sheriff's Office report says 41-year-old Philip Macchio was arrested Friday and charged with aggravated assault and carrying a concealed firearm.
 
The report says Macchio was driving in Port Richey early Friday morning when he passed a woman and tapped his brakes multiple times. The woman said she tried to pull around Macchio, and he pointed a black handgun at her.
 
During a traffic stop, the report says Macchio acknowledged having a Glock handgun, but said he had held up his cellphone, not a gun, to get her to stop texting.
 
The report did not list any passengers in Macchio's vehicle.
 
Jail records did not list an attorney.

