Uber driver arrested for sexual battery of passenger

BATON ROUGE – An Uber driver has been accused of sexual battery after police say he inappropriately touched a female passenger.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office charged 30-year-old Desmond Amabo on two counts of sexual battery.

The incident occurred on Sept. 18 when an 18-year-old requested an Uber to take her from Reggie's Bar near LSU. The victim stated that while driving on Alvin Dark Avenue Amabo began chatting with her and then placed his hand on her leg.

Investigators say Amabo then put his hand inside her pants and touched her inappropriately. The 18-year-old jumped out of the vehicle while they were on Nicholson Drive and fled on foot.

Amabo was arrested Tuesday on the above charges after a photo lineup was conducted. He was booked in the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison and posted a $12,000 bond.

A spokesperson from Uber tells WBRZ that Amabo will be banned from driving for the company in the future.