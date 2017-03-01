72°
Uber CEO caught on video arguing about fares

March 01, 2017
Source: WBRZ
By: Associated Press
Image via ABC 7

LONDON - Uber's CEO says he needs leadership help after a video has emerged of him arguing with a driver about fares.

In a video obtained by Bloomberg News, Travis Kalanick is seen discussing Uber's business model with the driver. When the driver argues that Kalanick is lowering fares, Kalanick lashes back, saying: "some people don't like to take responsibility for their own s---. They blame everything in their life on somebody else."

Once the video went public, Kalanick issued a statement to Uber employees. He apologizes to the driver, says he must "grow up" and adds: "I need leadership help and I intend to get it."

It's the latest scandal to hit Uber, which last month had to respond to accusations of sexual harassment in the workplace.

