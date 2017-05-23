77°
Uber admits stiffing NYC drivers by millions of dollars

1 hour 16 minutes 26 seconds ago May 23, 2017 May 23, 2017 Tuesday, May 23 2017 May 23, 2017 7:41 PM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

NEW YORK - Uber has admitted to underpaying its New York City drivers tens of millions of dollars for the past 2 1/2 years.

The ride-hailing company on Tuesday said each affected driver would get a refund of about $900, which includes interest. Uber did not give a figure on how many drivers it has in the city, but said it was in the tens of thousands.

The company says it had mistakenly continued to calculate its commission based on the gross fare, before any taxes and fees were deducted. The company will now calculate its commission based on the net fare, which is in line with its national policy.

Uber executive Rachel Holt says the company is "committed to paying every driver every penny they are owed - plus interest."

