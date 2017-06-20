Uber adding option to tip drivers

SAN FRANCISCO - Uber will soon enable customers nationwide to tip drivers with just one touch of their smartphones.

The new tipping option is coming as part of the ride-sharing app's latest update.

Passengers can either choose from a selection of preset tip amounts or enter a custom amount. They will also be able to add a personal note for their drivers.

As of Tuesday, only a few cities in North America have implememted the in-app tipping. By the end of July, passengers in every U.S. city will have the option to tip their Uber drivers.

Along with the built-in tipping option, Uber is also giving drivers an opportunity to make more money when passengers keep them waiting or don't cancel rides within two minutes.