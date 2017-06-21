79°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
U2's Bono meets with Congressman Scalise's staff, signs card

1 hour 4 minutes 47 seconds ago June 21, 2017 Jun 21, 2017 Wednesday, June 21 2017 June 21, 2017 8:40 PM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

WASHINGTON - The Latest on the investigation of the shooting of a Republican lawmaker and others at a baseball practice last week (all times local):

U2 lead singer Bono has met with members of Rep. Steve Scalise's staff and signed a card wishing the congressman a speedy recovery.

Scalise was grievously injured when a gunman opened fire at a Republican baseball practice last Wednesday, injuring several people. The congressman is in fair condition at MedStar Washington Hospital Center after a bullet struck his hip.

U2 performed in the Washington, D.C., area Tuesday night and Bono was at the Capitol on Wednesday, meeting with Republicans and Democrats. He was pressing for Congress to fully fund the foreign aid budget for next year despite deep cuts proposed by President Donald Trump.

That's according to the statement from the One Campaign. Bono is a co-founder of the organization.

