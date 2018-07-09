86°
U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy discusses SCOTUS, Comite River Diversion Canal

9 hours 24 minutes 15 seconds ago Monday, July 09 2018 Jul 9, 2018 July 09, 2018 8:27 AM July 09, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy was live with WBRZ Monday morning. The senator spoke about the four Supreme Court nominees and the Comite River Diversion Canal.

President Donald Trump is expected to announce his pick to replace retiring Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy Monday night during prime time. Cassidy said he will be in D.C. for the announcement.

As for the Comite Diversion Canal, last week it was announced that the state would be getting $1.4 billion in federal funding for priority flood and hurricane protection projects in south Louisiana, including the Comite River Diversion Canal. The announcement was made by Congressman Garret Graves.

