U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy discusses education

BATON ROUGE - U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy was live with WBRZ Tuesday morning.

Cassidy spoke about technical education in the state, which has recently seen a boost thanks to a measure he helped with, which is on its way to the president's desk.

He answered questions about federal funds, wages, and what people can expect after graduation.

Be sure to watch the video attached to hear what Sen. Cassidy had to say.