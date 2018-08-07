87°
Latest Weather Blog
U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy discusses education
BATON ROUGE - U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy was live with WBRZ Tuesday morning.
Cassidy spoke about technical education in the state, which has recently seen a boost thanks to a measure he helped with, which is on its way to the president's desk.
He answered questions about federal funds, wages, and what people can expect after graduation.
Be sure to watch the video attached to hear what Sen. Cassidy had to say.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy discusses education
-
Broome to hold final public meeting to discuss half-cent road tax
-
Uniform store pushing out orders days before school starts
-
Vigil held in Baton Rouge for native missing after mysterious boating accident...
-
Entergy: Reports of suspicious odor in air 'not a gas leak'