U.S. Postal Offices to close on President's Day

The United States Postal Offices will be closed on Feb. 20 in observance of President's Day.

Postal officials say that only Priority Mail Express will be delivered on the holiday. Normal mail delivery, postal retail operations and mail collections will resume on Tuesday, Feb. 21.

Business Mail Entry Units will be open for commercial customers on Feb. 20.

Postal customers should visit www.usps.com and go to the tools drop-down menu, then click on Post Offices and Approved Postal Providers to enter a city and state to find other postal providers in the area. A direct link can also be found here.

Many post offices also offer 24-hour self-service kiosks, which can also be found online.