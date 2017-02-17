57°
Latest Weather Blog
U.S. Postal Offices to close on President's Day
The United States Postal Offices will be closed on Feb. 20 in observance of President's Day.
Postal officials say that only Priority Mail Express will be delivered on the holiday. Normal mail delivery, postal retail operations and mail collections will resume on Tuesday, Feb. 21.
Business Mail Entry Units will be open for commercial customers on Feb. 20.
Postal customers should visit www.usps.com and go to the tools drop-down menu, then click on Post Offices and Approved Postal Providers to enter a city and state to find other postal providers in the area. A direct link can also be found here.
Many post offices also offer 24-hour self-service kiosks, which can also be found online.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Loophole in state's domestic violence laws following Brown resignation
-
WATCH: Air Force Academy parachutes into Alex Box
-
Baton Rouge readies for weekend Mardi Gras parades
-
Sen. Troy Brown announces resignation
-
INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: Walker Mayor says no drainage impact study required for massive...