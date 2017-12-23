55°
U.S Post Office holiday hours
BATON ROUGE- U.S. Post Offices nationwide will be closed on Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve.
According to a release, post offices will be open at their regular hours on Dec. 26 and Jan. 2.
Blue collection boxes are not serviced on Sundays which includes Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve. Regular collections will be made on Dec. 23 and Dec. 30.
Additional postal service holiday information can be found here.
