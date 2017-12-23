55°
U.S Post Office holiday hours

1 day 4 hours 37 minutes ago Friday, December 22 2017 Dec 22, 2017 December 22, 2017 10:54 AM December 22, 2017 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE- U.S. Post Offices nationwide will be closed on Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve.

According to a release, post offices will be open at their regular hours on Dec. 26 and Jan. 2.

Blue collection boxes are not serviced on Sundays which includes Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve. Regular collections will be made on Dec. 23 and Dec. 30.

Additional postal service holiday information can be found here.

