U.S. Marshals warn of jury duty scam phone calls

BATON ROUGE – The U.S. Marshals Service for the Middle District of Louisiana is warning citizens of a jury duty phone scam.

In the scam the caller poses as a U.S. Marshal, Deputy Marshal, or other law enforcement officer and tells the victim that he or she has missed federal jury duty and can avoid arrest by paying a fine.

According to the U.S. Marshals Service, the caller will provide information such as titles and badge numbers of a legitimate law enforcement officer or court official, names of federal judges and courthouse addresses in an attempt to make the scam appear credible.

Callers are also using a technique, called spoofing, which allows the phone numbers they are using to appear on caller ID as if they are from an Office of the Court or a government agency. Citizens should not provide any personal information or money to the caller.

Offices of the Federal Courts do not call prospective jurors, ask for personal identification information or money.

The U.S. Marshals Service in Baton Rouge and other parts of the region have received several calls over the past few weeks regarding the scam.

Anyone who receives a jury duty scam call should report it to their local United States Marshals Service office.