U.S. Coast Guard asks for comments in Sunshine Bridge investigation
ASCENSION PARISH - The U.S. Coast Guard has been investigating the Sunshine Bridge crash that involved a fully extended crane slamming into the bridge while on a barge traveling down the Mississippi River.
The crash was reported on October 12.
According to the Coast Guard, the formal investigation will look at factors of unsafe conditions which may have contributed to the crash that rendered the bridge useless until January 2019.
Those interested contacting the U.S. Coast Guard to aid in their formal investigation can send comments and information to Accidentinfo@uscg.mil.
The investigating team will also be making recommendations for future accident prevention.
