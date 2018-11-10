52°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

U of Louisiana-Lafayette works to retain low-income students

2 hours 28 minutes 4 seconds ago Saturday, November 10 2018 Nov 10, 2018 November 10, 2018 3:11 PM November 10, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: WWL

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) - The University of Louisiana at Lafayette is adapting a program designed to keep athletes in school to ensure that academically accomplished lower-income students don't drop out.
 
The university says in a news release that its Louisiana Educate pilot program began this semester with 43 freshmen from New Orleans.
 
Students get work-study jobs on campus and must attend at least six hours of study hall each week. They also all live in one residence hall. They must complete internships, join two student organizations, and attend four on-campus or university-related events each semester.
 
The university's vice president for enrollment management says planning began last November when donors from New Orleans proposed a partnership. Dr. DeWayne Bowie says the donors were motivated in part by Louisiana-Lafayette's "reputation for promoting social mobility."

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days