U-High retiring jersey of slain LSU basketball star Wayde Sims

BATON ROUGE - University Laboratory School says it will retire Wayde Sims' #44 jersey Thursday in honor of the late student-athlete.

The ceremony honoring Sims will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Cubs' home basketball game versus Tara High School. Coach Joe Spencer, who coached Sims during his time on the UHS Varsity Basketball team, will lead the presentation.

It will be the first time U-High retires the jersey of any player from any sport.

Sims, a key player on LSU's basketball team and alumnus of U-High, was gunned down in September while intervening in a fight. The person who allegedly shot Sims, 20-year-old Dyteon Simpson, has since been arrested in his murder.