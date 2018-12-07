U-High Cubs go back-to-back in Division II

NEW ORLEANS - Virgina commit Mike Hollins helped power the top-ranked Cubs to back-to-back Division II state titles for the first time in program history. The U-High running back racked up a five touchdown night as the Cubs took down St. Thomas More 55-46 in a shootout Friday night inside the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

Running back Mike Hollins was a man amongst boys, he ran past and over Cougar defenders all night in route to 284 yards of total offense. He had 27 carries for 240 yards and four touchdowns earning him the LHSAA's Most Outstanding Player for a second consecutive season.

Friday nights Division II state title game set six new records for the prep classic.

Here are the record numbers below:

1. Both teams combined for 91 pass attempts. The previous record was 74 back in 1997.

2. 1,270 total yards were the most ever in a state title game in Louisiana history. The previous record was 1,124 total yards set in 2013's game between Acadiana and Parkway.

3. 61 first down broke a previous mark of 47 set in 2016.

4. 159 total plays combined to be the most-ever in a prep classic title game.

5. 28 combined penalties broke a previous mark of 26.

6. 14 receptions by STM's Grant Arceneaux broke the old record held by three players.

St. Thomas More quarterback Caleb Holstein did something nobody could do all year against the Cubs. His offensive performance keep it tight all game, and for the first time this season U-High found themselves in four quarter game.

Despite the loss Holstein put up big numbers against a normally solid Cubs defense. He finished the night 38-of-58 for 410 yards, five touchdowns and three interceptions. His 38 completions and 58 pass attempts also set a new record for the prep classic.

On the flip side, Cubs quarterback John Gordon Mckernan was 20-of-33 for 331 yards, three touchdowns and one pick.