U-Haul pursuit ends with kiss after police standoff in California

Photo: NBC4

LOS ANGELES - A lengthy police chase involving a U-Haul truck in California came to an unorthodox conclusion as the driver and her passenger embraced and kissed in front of a crowd of police.

According to a report from NBC4 he chase began in Bell Gardens before making its way into Long Beach, Vernon and Commerce. Officers followed the driver and passenger at intermittently slow speeds after the front, passenger's side tire blew out, leaving the truck driving on a bare rim.

The truck struck another vehicle as it continued to flee from police for several minutes sans one of its front tires.

The truck eventually came to a stop at an intersection, prompting a long standoff between police and the two inside. Officers with weapons drawn took up positions in the lot of a nearby car dealership as the driver and passenger refused to get out of the pickup.

The man and woman eventually got out, but not without sharing a kiss and extended embrace. Unfortunately for them, officers used a stun gun to break up the farewell hug, then took the two into custody.

There is currently little info as to what prompted the chase in the first place.