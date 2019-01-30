50°
Tyson recalls some chicken nuggets, contamination possible

Source: Associated Press
Tyson Foods is recalling more than 36,000 pounds of chicken nuggets because they may be contaminated with rubber.

The U.S. Agriculture Department says there were consumer complaints about extraneous material in 5-pound packages of Tyson White Meat Panko Chicken Nuggets. There are no confirmed reports of adverse reactions.

The packages have a best if used by date of Nov. 26, 2019 and the case code 3308SDL03. The establishment core P-13556 is inside the USDA inspection mark.

The nuggets should be thrown out or returned to the place of purchase.

Tuesday's recall comes after Perdue Foods recalled more than 16,000 pounds (7,257 kilograms) of chicken nuggets because of an undeclared allergen, milk.

