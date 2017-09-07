Tyre Golmond and his dad running toward their dream together

Baton Rouge, LA - "At first I didn't really like getting hit and everything but once I got started and running back and all I had to do was run away from people? I liked it."

At 6 just years old, Tyre Golmond found something he could be good at. Now he's 17 and the star running back at Denham Springs.

In the season opener against Hammond, the Jackets senior scored 6 touchdowns rushing for almost 200 yards, all of this after returning the opening kickoff 86 yards to the house.

"Once you do something like that you know it's going to be a good game, it just gets you more pumped up. But I didn't expect six touchdowns."

Tyre's speed, vision and quickness out on the field is what makes him one of the most fun players to watch in the state, but it's who's watching him in the stands that motivates him to take his game to the next level.

"My dad, after every game he tells me what he sees from the stands and I listen because he was a stud so I listen to what he has to say because it could help me."

His dad, U'drego Golmond, a promising high school running back, found himself off the field after a year of college football after getting mixed up with the wrong crowd, a tough life lesson that his son is now learning from.

"He missed out on his chance and I just want to do better. He kind of sees himself when he watches me so it kind of hurts him a little bit but it's also good to actually see his son make it."

And with offers from Arizona State, Southerm Miss, UL-Lafaeytte, Tyre is still hoping he'll get one from LSU too, so his dad can watch him from the stands, right at home.

