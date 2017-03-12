56°
Latest Weather Blog
Tyra Banks to host season 12 of 'America's Got Talent'
LOS ANGELES - Tyra Banks is hosting the 12th season of "America's Got Talent."
NBC said Sunday that the supermodel, Emmy-winner and creator of "America's Next Top Model" will be joining the competition series alongside returning judges Simon Cowell, Mel B, Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel.
Banks will be taking over hosting duties from Nick Cannon, who left the show earlier this year after eight years in the post. Banks said she looks forward to "connecting with the dreamers" and will try to get a few to "smize" for the audience.
Contestants in the popular summer series come out to show off a wide array of talents to compete for a $1 million prize.
Episodes will be aired live this summer from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
BREC referees claim they aren't being paid on time
-
Ascension Parish President Kenny Matassa indicted on bribery charges
-
Interstate detour this weekend on I-10 E near Sorrento
-
INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: Former prosecutor faces arrest for violent tirade against estranged wife
-
City plans show handicap accessible ramps long overdue