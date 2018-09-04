76°
Typhoon set to bring rain, powerful winds to much of Japan

3 hours ago Tuesday, September 04 2018 Sep 4, 2018 September 04, 2018 6:42 AM September 04, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: ABC

TOKYO (AP) - A powerful typhoon is approaching Japan's Pacific coast and forecast to bring heavy rain and high winds to much of the country.

Typhoon Jebi is expected to make landfall in western Japan and cross the main island of Honshu on Tuesday. The Japan Meteorological Agency said it had sustained winds of 160 kilometers per hour (100 miles per hour) with gusts to 215 kph (130 mph).

Japanese media reported that flights to and from the region had been canceled and some train service suspended. In the city of Osaka, the Universal Studios Japan theme park and U.S. consulate both were closed.

