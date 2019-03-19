65°
Tyler Perry steps in to help 4 children of slain single mom

Tuesday, March 19 2019
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
ALPHARETTA, Ga. (AP) - Less than a day after the family of a slain single mother of four launched a fundraising appeal, actor and filmmaker Tyler Perry has lent his support.
  
News outlets report Perry offered to take care of the family's rent to stave off eviction, arrange for 45-year-old Tynesha Evans' body to be flown to Wisconsin for burial and cover her 18-year-old daughter's tuition at Spelman College so she doesn't have to drop out.
  
Evans was killed Saturday morning outside a bank near Atlanta. Her boyfriend, 58-year-old Othniel Inniss, was arrested at the scene.
  
Evans was an author and a full-time health care worker. According to the family's GoFundMe, two of her four children are still minors.
  
One of them, 14-year-old Shakemia Turner, called Perry "an angel on Earth."
