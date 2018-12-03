Tyler Perry's 'Madea's Farewell' tour coming to Baton Rouge next year

BATON ROUGE - Actor Tyler Perry is retiring his iconic character "Madea" with a farewell tour that will pass through Baton Rouge.

"Madea's Farewell Play", Perry's 21st stage play, will come to the Raising Cane's River Center in downtown Baton Rouge on March 13, 2019.

Tickets for the Baton Rouge show have not gone up for purchase yet, but sale dates will be announced soon.

Perry created and portrays Madea, who first debuted in the 1999 play "I Can Do Bad All by Myself." The character has since appeared in 10 films, with the final installment of the franchise "A Madea Family Funeral" due out in 2019.