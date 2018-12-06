Latest Weather Blog
Tyler Perry pays off $434K in layaway orders at Georgia Walmarts
ATLANTA - Famous writer and filmmaker Tyler Perry is getting into the giving spirit by giving nearly half-a-million dollars to pay for other people's holiday purchases.
A tweet from Tyler Perry announced the kind move, as the actor known for his famous 'Madea' franchise confirmed he was paying off $434,000 worth of layaway orders in Georgia. Perry, who was born in Louisiana, has owned a home in the Atlanta area for years.
"I was trying to do this anonymously, but you know nothing stays secret these days," Perry said in the recorded message. "So I just wanted to go ahead and tell you!"
I was trying to do this anonymously but oh well!!! pic.twitter.com/T0dhRHyU66— Tyler Perry (@tylerperry) December 6, 2018
Perry said he was inspired after seeing a 'Good Morning America' segment on "Walmart Secret Santas".
A manager at a Douglasville Walmart that benefited from Perry's kindness told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution that they occasionally see one person's order paid off by a stranger, but they've never seen anything like this.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
WATCH: Girl gets suspended for bullying, father makes her walk to school
-
BRPD: Victim found shot to death in abandoned house identified as missing...
-
BRPD: Victim found shot to death in abandoned house identified as missing...
-
Cortana Mall's future uncertain after closure of Virgina College
-
Victim found shot to death in abandoned house identified as missing Texas...