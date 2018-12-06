Tyler Perry pays off $434K in layaway orders at Georgia Walmarts

ATLANTA - Famous writer and filmmaker Tyler Perry is getting into the giving spirit by giving nearly half-a-million dollars to pay for other people's holiday purchases.

A tweet from Tyler Perry announced the kind move, as the actor known for his famous 'Madea' franchise confirmed he was paying off $434,000 worth of layaway orders in Georgia. Perry, who was born in Louisiana, has owned a home in the Atlanta area for years.

"I was trying to do this anonymously, but you know nothing stays secret these days," Perry said in the recorded message. "So I just wanted to go ahead and tell you!"

I was trying to do this anonymously but oh well!!! pic.twitter.com/T0dhRHyU66 — Tyler Perry (@tylerperry) December 6, 2018

Perry said he was inspired after seeing a 'Good Morning America' segment on "Walmart Secret Santas".

A manager at a Douglasville Walmart that benefited from Perry's kindness told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution that they occasionally see one person's order paid off by a stranger, but they've never seen anything like this.