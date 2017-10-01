81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Two women killed in French train station attack

5 hours 46 minutes 33 seconds ago Sunday, October 01 2017 Oct 1, 2017 October 01, 2017 10:50 AM October 01, 2017 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
MARSEILLE, France - French officials say that two women have been killed in the attack by a man with a knife at Marseille's main train station, including one whose throat was slit.
  
The officials say soldiers then fatally shot the attacker. Police have evacuated the Saint Charles station, with officers and soldiers taking up positions outside.
  
The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they weren't authorized to discuss an ongoing investigation.
  
The Paris prosecutors' office says that a counter-terrorism probe has been opened, but no motive for the attack has been immediately given.
Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days