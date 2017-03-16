Two wanted for using stolen credit card at Target

BATON ROUGE – East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Detectives are looking for two men wanted for using a stolen credit card at the Target on Siegen Lane.

On Feb. 17, a woman lost her debit card while shopping at the Mall of Louisiana. The victim stated that after losing the card, she discovered that five unauthorized purchases totaling $536 were made at the Target. The stolen card was used to buy gift cards and prepaid cellphone minute cards.

One of the suspects is described as a white man wearing black jackets with light blue jeans. Another suspect is described as a white man dressed in all black clothing.

Anyone with information regarding this incident or the identities of the suspects is asked to call the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office at 225-389-5000.