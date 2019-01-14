Two wanted for stealing ATV in weekend theft

POINTE COUPEE PARISH - Authorities are investigating the theft of an ATV.

The incident was reported at approximately 5:30 a.m. Sunday at a residence on Patin Dyke Road in Pointe Coupee Parish. According to the Pointe Coupee Sheriff's Office, the ATV was taken by two unknown male suspects.

Authorities believe the ATV is still in the New Roads area.

Anyone with information on the case can call the sheriff's office at 225-694-3737.