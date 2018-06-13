Two wanted for smashing windows, stealing ATMs from BR businesses

BATON ROUGE - Police are searching for two people who are accused of burglarizing several businesses and stealing ATMs.

Authorities are currently investigating seven separate incidents that occurred in the Baton Rouge area between June 5 and June 13. The names of the businesses that were burglarized were not immediately released.

According to a release, investigators believe the suspects would shatter a window, enter the business and hook a chain to the ATM.

The suspects would then use a pickup truck to pull it free. The truck is described as an early 2000's model Ford. The ATMs were then loaded into the back of the truck prior to the suspect fleeing the scene.

Anyone with any information regarding the suspects or vehicle is urged to contact the Burglary Division at 389-3824.