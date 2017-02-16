66°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Two wanted for shoplifting more than $1,000 of alcohol from Walmart

1 hour 20 minutes 12 seconds ago February 16, 2017 Feb 16, 2017 Thursday, February 16 2017 February 16, 2017 2:54 PM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Alicia Serrano

ASCENSION – The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office is searching for two suspects wanted for shoplifting more than $1,000 worth of alcohol from Walmart.

The incident occurred on Jan. 1 at the Neighborhood Walmart in Prairieville. The total amount of alcohol stolen was $1,023, according to the sheriff's office. 

The sheriff's office says that one of the suspects captured on the store's video surveillance appears to be wearing a Walmart employee vest. 

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to call the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office at  225-621-4636.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days