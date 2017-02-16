Two wanted for shoplifting more than $1,000 of alcohol from Walmart

ASCENSION – The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office is searching for two suspects wanted for shoplifting more than $1,000 worth of alcohol from Walmart.

The incident occurred on Jan. 1 at the Neighborhood Walmart in Prairieville. The total amount of alcohol stolen was $1,023, according to the sheriff's office.

The sheriff's office says that one of the suspects captured on the store's video surveillance appears to be wearing a Walmart employee vest.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to call the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office at 225-621-4636.