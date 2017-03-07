Two wanted for car burglary, using stolen credit cards

BATON ROUGE – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office is searching for two men wanted for car burglary.

The burglary happened on Mar. 2 when a victim contacted the sheriff's office to report that her car had been broken into between Feb. 28 and Mar. 1 while at apartments in the 5900 block of Siegen Lane.

The victim stated that the suspects stole multiple personal items from the car, including two credit cards. The cards were used at two separate stores in the Mall of Louisiana. Video from one of the stores show two unknown men.

According to the sheriff's office, one of the suspects is described as wearing a blue jean jacket, a gray shirt and blue jeans. Another suspect is described as wearing a black shirt and white pants. The sheriff's office says that both men appear to be in their late teens or early twenties.

Anyone with information concerning this incident or the identity of the suspect is asked to contact the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office at 225-389-5000.