78°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Two wanted for car burglary, using stolen credit cards

30 minutes 40 seconds ago March 07, 2017 Mar 7, 2017 Tuesday, March 07 2017 March 07, 2017 4:02 PM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Alicia Serrano

BATON ROUGE – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office is searching for two men wanted for car burglary.

The burglary happened on Mar. 2 when a victim contacted the sheriff's office to report that her car had been broken into between Feb. 28 and Mar. 1 while at apartments in the 5900 block of Siegen Lane.

The victim stated that the suspects stole multiple personal items from the car, including two credit cards. The cards were used at two separate stores in the Mall of Louisiana. Video from one of the stores show two unknown men.

According to the sheriff's office, one of the suspects is described as wearing a blue jean jacket, a gray shirt and blue jeans. Another suspect is described as wearing a black shirt and white pants. The sheriff's office says that both men appear to be in their late teens or early twenties.

Anyone with information concerning this incident or the identity of the suspect is asked to contact the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office at 225-389-5000.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days