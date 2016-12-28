Two wanted for car burglaries in Monticello subdivision

74°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Source: WBRZ
By: Kevin Dupuy

BATON ROUGE – Deputies are seeking the public’s help to find two suspects responsible for multiple vehicle burglaries in the Monticello subdivision.

According to East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, the crimes happened throughout the month of December.

The first suspect is described as a black male, 5’7” to 6” tall with a thin build. The second suspect is described as a black male with 5’5” to 5’7” tall with a muscular build.

Anyone with information about the incidents are asked to contact EBRSO at 225-389-5000.

