Two wanted for burglarizing car on Airline Highway

BATON ROUGE – Baton Rouge Police detectives are attempting to identify two suspects accused of burglarizing a vehicle on Airline Highway earlier this month.

The vehicle was burglarized in a parking lot located at 9110 Airline Highway on Feb. 8 around 1:30 a.m.

The female suspect burglarized the vehicle while the male suspect acted as a lookout, according to BRPD.

Anyone with information on this incident is urged to contact the Burglary Division at 389-3824.