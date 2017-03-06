Latest Weather Blog
Two wanted for attempted murder in Denham Springs stabbing
DENHAM SPRINGS – Deputies in Livingston say one person has been arrested and two are on the run after a stabbing in Denham Springs Sunday night.
Sheriff Jason Ard said three uninvited guests showed up at a get-together at a home on Bobby Gill Road around 6 p.m. Ard said an argument led to a fight and two people were hurt.
Deputies say one victim is in stable condition. The second victim suffered non-life threatening injuries.
Fabian Vidal Barreras was charged with disturbing the peace by fighting. He was booked into Livingston Parish Detention Center and later released on $500 bond.
Deputies are now looking for Carmelo Vidal Barreras and Ruben Vidal Barreras on attempted second degree-murder charges. Ruben is also wanted for second-degree battery.
The investigation into the incident is still ongoing.
