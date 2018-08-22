75°
Two wanted after several items stolen during break-in
BATON ROUGE - Deputies are looking for two men who broke into a home earlier this month.
The incident happened on August 13 at a home in the 4000 block of Daytona Drive in the Monticello Subdivision. Once inside the home, the suspects removed the alarm pad from the wall before stealing several items including a Dell laptop and an Xbox.
Anyone with information concerning this incident or the identity of the suspects can call the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office at 225-389-5064.
