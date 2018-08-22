75°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Two wanted after several items stolen during break-in

57 minutes 42 seconds ago Wednesday, August 22 2018 Aug 22, 2018 August 22, 2018 5:49 AM August 22, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Deputies are looking for two men who broke into a home earlier this month.

The incident happened on August 13 at a home in the 4000 block of Daytona Drive in the Monticello Subdivision. Once inside the home, the suspects removed the alarm pad from the wall before stealing several items including a Dell laptop and an Xbox.

Anyone with information concerning this incident or the identity of the suspects can call the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office at 225-389-5064.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days