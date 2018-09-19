Two victims injured in separate shootings, suspect arrested

BATON ROUGE - Police have arrested a man who allegedly shot two people in June.

The first shooting was reported on June 16. According to the arrest report, police responded to OLOL to speak with the victim.

The victim was suffering from a gunshot wound which had penetrated through both of his legs. According to the arrest report, before the shooting the victim and the suspect had gotten into a verbal argument in the 4700 block of Paige street.

At the scene, police found multiple spent .40 caliber shell casings.

The suspect was identified as Antonio Scott.

Scott was involved in another shooting on June 27th in the 4600 block of Denham Street. Once again, the shooting was the result of an altercation between Scott and a victim.

Police said that after the fight, Scott armed himself with a gun and shot the victim in both of his feet. His injuries were not considered to be life-threatening.

Earlier this month while searching his residence, police found a gun that had been reported stolen in Baton Rouge.

Scott was then charged with attempted second-degree murder, aggravated second-degree battery, illegal use of a weapon, and illegal possession of a stolen firearm.