88°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Two transported after morning crash in Central

4 hours 59 minutes 38 seconds ago Thursday, June 14 2018 Jun 14, 2018 June 14, 2018 7:52 AM June 14, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: Central Police Department

CENTRAL - Emergency responders were called to the scene of an early morning crash in Central.

The crash was reported at Blackwater Road and McCullough Road before 8 a.m. Thursday. Authorities say two people were transported to an area hospital. No word on their condition.

The cause of the crash has not been released at this time. Check back for updates.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days