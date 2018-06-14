88°
Two transported after morning crash in Central
CENTRAL - Emergency responders were called to the scene of an early morning crash in Central.
The crash was reported at Blackwater Road and McCullough Road before 8 a.m. Thursday. Authorities say two people were transported to an area hospital. No word on their condition.
The cause of the crash has not been released at this time. Check back for updates.
Accident: Blackwater and McCullough. Road blockage both directions.— WBRZ Traffic (@WBRZtraffic) June 14, 2018
