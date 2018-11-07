72°
Two transported after crews battle blaze on 69th Avenue

By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Two people were transported to a local hospital Wednesday night after a house fire broke out on 69th Avenue.

Firefighters with the Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to the blaze just before 8 o'clock Wednesday night in the 1900 block of 69th Ave., near Scenic Highway.

A spokesperson with the department tells WBRZ four people were home when the fire started. One person was transported with burns, and the other was treated for smoke inhalation. 

BRFD says the house is a total loss.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

