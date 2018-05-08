Two traffic stops land men in jail for cocaine possession

BATON ROUGE- Within the past few weeks troopers have arrested two men after they were found to be in possession of cocaine.

According to authorities, the arrests stemmed from two separate traffic stops on I-10 in West Baton Rouge Parish.

The first traffic stop occurred on May 2 when troopers pulled over a 2017 Nissan Titan. The driver was identified as 48-year-old Gregory Waddle. As troopers searched his vehicle, they found approximately 472 grams of cocaine and nearly $33,000 in cash in gift-wrapped packages and birthday bags.

Waddle was booked into the West Baton Rouge Parish Jail on several charges.

His charges include manufacture/distribution of schedule II narcotics, transactions involving proceeds from drug offenses, and improper lane usage.

The second traffic stop happened Sunday when troopers pulled over 2018 Chevrolet pickup. LSP K-9 Sergej alerted to the presence of drugs inside the vehicle. During the search, troopers found 2.7 pounds of cocaine. The driver was identified as 51-year-old Andre Zeno.

He was booked into the West Baton Rouge Parish Jail for manufacture/distribution of schedule II narcotics, improper lane usage, and operating a vehicle with a suspended license.