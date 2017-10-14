Two "Tiger" families stay connected after organ donation

BATON ROUGE- Two "Tiger" families stay connected through college football after their relatives participate in an organ donation.

Life-long LSU fans, Holly and Jonathan Perry lost their infant son to a brain bleed back in 2015. The two were heartbroken by the loss.

"They had done some surgeries and then they couldn't do anymore," Jonathan told WBRZ. "So we started talking about organ donation."

After his death, the grieving parents donated his heart to another "Tiger" family miles away- the Boswells.

Auburn fans, Tuck and Amanda Boswell were thrilled when the hospital informed them that their son Davis would receive a heart transplant. Davis' father said the feeling was indescribable.

"The transplant coordinators called me and it was a feeling I can't explain," Tucker Boswell said.

"I was nervous, sad, emotional because I knew what happened for my son."

The Perry family said they never expected to hear from the Boswells after the organ transplant, but the two families found each other through Facebook, and experienced what they call an "instant connection."

"The butterflies quickly went away and it was like they were old friends and were meeting up again," Tucker said.

The two families agreed to meet up for the first time at the LSU game against Auburn.

Jonathan Perry said the opportunity to see little Davis happy and healthy was enough to heal his wounds after losing his son Jon Clark.

"Seeing Davis being a healthy 2-year-old boy like Jon Clark's sister has been absolutely great," Jonathan said.

Both the Boswells and Perrys have agreed to meet up at every game between LSU and Auburn.