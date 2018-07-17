Two teens dead after apparent murder-suicide in St. Mary Parish

ST. MARY PARISH - Deputies say two people were found dead after they received reports of a shooting in St. Mary Parish Tuesday morning.

The shooting was reported before 11 a.m. in the Glencoe area on Highway 83. The sheriff's office says two people were found dead.

The victims have since been identified as 18-year-old Naisalyn Brown and 17-year-old Tyrell Bolden. Deputies say the incident is being investigated as a murder-suicide.

The investigation is ongoing.