Two teens arrested for shooting 4 people with BB guns

Monday, September 25 2017
Source: WBRZ
By: Raquel Derganz Baker
Photo: Reginald Talver, 17, and Dontray Nicolas, 18.

MORGAN CITY- Officers from the Morgan City Police Department arrested two teens for shooting four victims with BB guns in Lakeside.

Authorities responded to the area of Chestnut Drive where the shootings took place. At the scene, officers were given a description of a vehicle that had left the area. A vehicle fitting the description was later located and stopped by officers.

Reginald Talver,17, and Dontray Nicolas, 18, were identified as occupants in the vehicle. Officers found a BB gun and ammunition as well as a mask in the vehicle.

The two allegedly admitted to shooting BB guns out of the window of the vehicle. The suspects also admitted to throwing one BB gun out of the vehicle in the area of LA 182 when they saw police. 

The four victims in the attack all sought medical attention.

During the investigation, it was learned the two suspects had allegedly damaged a vehicle by shooting it. 

Both teens were charged with four counts of aggravated second-degree battery and criminal damage to property. 

