Two teens arrested after local high school student shot with BB gun

BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office says two teens were arrested after it received reports of a student being shot with a BB gun at Istrouma High School Friday morning.

According to the sheriff's office, the EBRSO School Drug Task Force responded to the school around 11:23 a.m. Friday. There, officers discovered that a female student had been shot with a BB gun sometime this morning.

Investigators learned the incident occurred on a school bus as students were returning from a field trip. The sheriff's office says a 16-year-old boy had brought the BB gun with him onto the bus. The BB gun was accidentally fired when the boy tossed it to a 15-year-old girl who had asked to see it. The sheriff's office says the gun was accidentally fired, and struck another student.

Both students were arrested and charged with negligent injuring and carrying a weapon on school property.

The victim suffered minor injuries and was treated at the school.