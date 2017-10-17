Two teens arrested after carrying weapons at Assumption High School

ASSUMPTION - Authorities say two 15-year-olds were arrested in Assumption Parish after they admitted to carrying weapons at school.

A faculty member at Assumption High School found a .22 caliber handgun in a bathroom Monday morning. A school resource officer recovered the handgun and began interviewing staff and reviewing surveillance.

The deputy was soon able to identify the suspect and brought him in for questioning. It was then that the student admitted to bringing the weapon to school. Investigators also discovered a knife, razor blades and an assortment of masks in his bag.

The teen was arrested and charged with illegal possession of a handgun by a juvenile, illegal carrying of weapons and carrying a firearm or dangerous weapon by a student on school property.

A second suspect was later arrested after further investigation. The second suspect, also a 15-year-old, was allegedly in possession of the first suspect's book bag at some point Monday morning. The suspect knew a knife was in the bag, but the .22 caliber handgun was not in the bag at that time, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The second suspect was arrested and charged with one count of carrying a firearm or dangerous weapon by a student or non-student on school property.