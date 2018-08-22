Two Tangipahoa Parish juveniles arrested after stolen vehicle chase

File Image: NOLA.com

ST. TAMMANY PARISH - Two juveniles from Tangipahoa Parish were arrested after leading deputies on a chase in a stolen vehicle.

According to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office, on Tuesday around 6:45 p.m., a deputy noticed a pickup truck matching the description of one that had been reported stolen Tuesday morning from the Hammond area.

The deputy attempted to make a traffic stop on the pickup truck when the driver failed to stop and began fleeing. The chase eventually ended in Covington after the driver and passenger attempted to flee on foot.

With the assistance of the Covington Police Department and the Sheriff's Office K-9 division, the suspects were quickly located inside a shed behind a home.

The 16-year-old driver was booked into the Florida Parishes Juvenile Detention Center for Possession of Stolen Property, Resisting Arrest by Flight, Resisting Arrest, Unauthorized Entry of An Inhabited Dwelling. The 14-year-old passenger in the vehicle was booked for Possession of Stolen Property, Resisting Arrest by Flight, Unauthorized Entry of An Inhabited Dwelling.