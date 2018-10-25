Two suspicious packages intended for Joe Biden located in Delaware

Reports say authorities have located two suspicious packages addressed to former Vice President Joe Biden in Delaware Thursday, according to Delaware Online.

The packages were considered suspicious due to its similarities to other packages sent this week to prominent government officials, CNN, and actor Robert De Niro. The news outlet says Delaware State Police confirmed that they responded to the Quigley Boulevard Post office at about 5:51 a.m. with FBI special agents, USPS Inspection Service and New Castle County Police.

Authorities say a manhunt is underway for the perpetrator behind the packages.