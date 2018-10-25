Latest Weather Blog
Two suspicious packages intended for Joe Biden located in Delaware
Reports say authorities have located two suspicious packages addressed to former Vice President Joe Biden in Delaware Thursday, according to Delaware Online.
The packages were considered suspicious due to its similarities to other packages sent this week to prominent government officials, CNN, and actor Robert De Niro. The news outlet says Delaware State Police confirmed that they responded to the Quigley Boulevard Post office at about 5:51 a.m. with FBI special agents, USPS Inspection Service and New Castle County Police.
Authorities say a manhunt is underway for the perpetrator behind the packages.
We just got this update from @DEStatePolice: At approximately 5:51 am the Delaware State Police, New Castle County Police Department, US Postal Inspection Service along with FBI Special Agents responded to the United States Postal Facility located at 147 Quigley Blvd., New Castle pic.twitter.com/oSOax0DSCS— Jessica Bies (@JessicaJBies) October 25, 2018